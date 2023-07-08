The Gabs: What Is Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite ice cream flavor is. Here’s what they told us!

Do You Have an Ultimate Favorite?

When asked about your favorite flavor, do you think of only one? Or do you feel torn between two greats?

Out of four random people, three people couldn’t choose just one.

Sometimes, your favorite flavor is only made at one specific place.

We asked Plant Love Ice Cream employee Allison Clark what her favorite flavor is and she chose two. The snickers ice cream at her job is one of her favorites, but cookie dough is her favorite everywhere else.

