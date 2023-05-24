The Gabs: What is Your Favorite Part of The Gabber Newspaper?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite part of the The Gabber Newspaper is. Here’s what they told us!

Ann Davis, Gulfport: “The pictures of the vacations.”

Cameron Healy Irene Pavese, St. Pete: “The arts.”

Cameron Healy Linda Brassell, Gulfport: “The events.”

Cameron Healy Sandy Hall, Gulfport: “The Gabs.”

