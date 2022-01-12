The Gabs: What is your Favorite Way to Waste Time?

A girl with blonde hair smiling
Photo courtesy of Katy Williams.

Katy Williams, Atlanta: “On Zillow, trying to find my dream home in various cities around the country.”

 

A red haired woman
Photo courtesy of Marissa Jackson.

Marissa Jackson, Gulfport: “I like to waste time by going for walks and listening to podcasts! I find walks are a great way to waste my spare time because at least I feel productive afterwards. It saves me from wasting all of my free time on TikTok or Twitter and other social media apps that probably aren’t the most healthy to be spending hours on. I also enjoy going for drives at night listening to music, mainly Taylor Swift. I’m sort of a night owl, so it’s always fun to drive and listen to music when no one else is really on the roads.”

 

A woman with red hair smiling
Photo courtesy of Valerie Voll.

Valerie Voll, St. Petersburg: “[I] Aimlessly scroll through TikTok and bug my fiancé or parents.”

 

Girl smiling
Photo courtesy of Maria Mendia.

Maria Mendia, Orlando: “Things I usually do to waste time include endlessly scrolling on Instagram and Twitter. I also tend to go on TikTok for hours just watching random videos. Watching the same show I have already watched is another way that I like to waste time.”

by Gabby Reeder

