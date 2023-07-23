The Gabs: What Is Your Favorite Zoo Animal?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite zoo animal is. Here’s what they told us!

Ace Walker, Pinellas Park: “Penguins and monkeys.”

Cameron Healy Eileen Knopf, Wimauma: “Lion.”

Cameron Healy Marie Quisenberry, Redington Beach: “Tree frogs.”

Cameron Healy Tyler Caswell, Sarasota: “Lion.”

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

Zoo Animal?

There are so many animals to encounter on a zoo adventure. However, is there one specific animal you get excited to see in person?

When asked about your favorite zoo animal, do you think of only one? Or do you feel indecisive?

Out of four random people, one person couldn’t choose just one animal to be their favorite.

With this group of individuals, two of them answered with a lion. Maybe, Alex, the lion really was the star of the show in DreamWorks’ animated movie, Madagascar.

