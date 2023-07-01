The Gabs: What Makes You Laugh?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what makes them laugh. Here’s what they told us!

Irene Zakar, Bradenton: “My husband.”

Cameron Healy Justin Smoodie, St. Pete: “Irony.”

Cameron Healy Keyasa Moore, Treasure Island: “People watching.”

Cameron Healy Shawna Tapley, St. Pete: “Life.”

What’s so funny?

It seems that situations, people, and existence make certain people giggle .

Sometimes it is not what makes you laugh, but who?

Two out of four people answered a person or people for this question. According to a BBC article, “the most important social feature of laughter is how contagious it is. Just listening to someone laugh is funny.”

Ultimately, people tend to make us laugh even by just laughing themselves.

