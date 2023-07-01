The Gabs: What Makes You Laugh?

by Cameron Healy

Logo for The Gabs, reading "The Gabs" and having a distinctly '80s vibe (What Do You Love Most About Gulfport?)
What Makes You Laugh? Everyone’s favorite “person-on-the-street” interview is here!
The Gabber Newspaper

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what makes them laugh. Here’s what they told us!

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

What’s so funny?

It seems that situations, people, and existence make certain people giggle .

Sometimes it is not what makes you laugh, but who? 

Two out of four people answered a person or people for this question. According to a BBC article, “the most important social feature of laughter is how contagious it is. Just listening to someone laugh is funny.”

Ultimately, people tend to make us laugh even by just laughing themselves.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers. 

