The Gabs: What Superpower Would You Want?

This week, we asked people “What superpower would you want?”

Henley Guill
Henley Guill, North Port: ““I would want the power to heal anything because I could help people and animals and also heal the planet!”

Christine Lorentzen
Christine Lorentzen, Woodbury, MN: “If I could have any superpower I would want to be able to have compulsion and summoning powers. Being able to summon powers greater than my own in times of need. I read a lot of fantasy books and am extremely jealous of the powers of witches and fae.”

Elisa Saldias
Elisa Saldias, Fort Lauderdale: “Read minds. Not control them, just know what they’re thinking. Or talk to dead people.”

Hannah Dry
Hannah Dry, Salamanca, NY: “The superpower I would want is teleportation to go to other places in the world with a breeze.”

by Gabby Reeder

