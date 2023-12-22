The Gabs: What was Your Childhood Nickname?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their childhood nickname was. Here’s what they told us!

Gina Grogg, Gulfport: “GG.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Heather Healy, New Hampshire: “Heath.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Khadijah Hayes, Gulfport: “Deesh.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Nick Guidone, St. Pete: “My last name.”

When growing up, friends and family will come up with nicknames.

Most of the answers we received were shortened versions of their first name. One person said they went by their last name. Another person said people called them by their initials.

Merriam-Webster defines “nickname” to be, “a usually descriptive name given instead of or in addition to the one belonging to a person, place, or thing.”

