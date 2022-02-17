The Gabs: What’s Your Best Date Ever?

This week, The Gabber asked people to tell us about the best date they ever had. Here’s what they told us.

Amanda Hagood, Gulfport: “My husband took me to Gatorland for my 30th birthday. I remember going there when I was 10 and thinking it was just magical. I can’t say I felt the same at 30, but it was still very sweet.”

Arin Greenwood, St. Petersburg: “On our last big trip before the pandemic, me and my husband went to Portugal – Coimbra – and meandered around the city. There were these little bars built into walls where you could buy a shot of cherry liqueur, and we did.”

Armenia Thomas, St. Petersburg: “Our picnic under the full moon. We laid there for hours.”

Breanna Hebel, Roseau, Minnesota: “The aquarium was our first date. We took the ferry to Tampa and skated the rest of the way.”