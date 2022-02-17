The Gabs: What’s Your Best Date Ever?

by

Logo for The Gabs, reading "The Gabs" and having a distinctly '80s vibe
Everyone’s favorite “person-on-the-street” interview is here!
The Gabber Newspaper

This week, The Gabber asked people to tell us about the best date they ever had. Here’s what they told us.

A woman smiling
Abby Baker 

Amanda Hagood, Gulfport: “My husband took me to Gatorland for my 30th birthday. I remember going there when I was 10 and thinking it was just magical. I can’t say I felt the same at 30, but it was still very sweet.”

A woman with brown hair smiling
Abby Baker 

Arin Greenwood, St. Petersburg: “On our last big trip before the pandemic, me and my husband went to Portugal – Coimbra – and meandered around the city. There were these little bars built into walls where you could buy a shot of cherry liqueur, and we did.”

A woman with dreads smiling
Abby Baker 

Armenia Thomas, St. Petersburg: “Our picnic under the full moon. We laid there for hours.”

A woman with black hair
Abby Baker 

Breanna Hebel, Roseau, Minnesota: “The aquarium was our first date. We took the ferry to Tampa and skated the rest of the way.”

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!