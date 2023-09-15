The Gabs: Where Did You Grow Up?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people where they grew up. Here’s what they told us!

Blake Dyson, St. Pete: “Seminole.”

Cameron Healy Harris Williams, Madeira Beach: “Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.”

Cameron Healy Jack Spittle, Largo: “Largo.”

Cameron Healy Mindy Toro, Gulfport: “Brooklyn, NY.”

Florida is a great big melting pot. You never know where people grew up when you meet them in Florida. Sometimes people move from other cities and towns within Florida. However, sometimes people moved to Florida from another state or country.

Two out of four people answered with places in Pinellas County. On the other hand, two people answered this question with a town and city in the northeast.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.