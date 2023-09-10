The Gabs: Where Do You Spend Most of Your Day?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people where they spend most of their days. Here’s what they told us!

Courtney Jackson, Gulfport: “Work or the beach.”



Cameron Healy David Dilley, St. Pete: “Work.”



Cameron Healy Paul Milakovich, St. Pete: “In my apartment.”



Cameron Healy Ainsley Morman, St. Pete: “Work or the beach.”



Where Do You Spend Most of Your Day?

Everyone gets seven days a week to do whatever they want to do, but what do you end up doing most of the days?

Most people we asked this question to answered with work. For the average person, they work about 40 hours each week. So, this would make sense. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t work somewhere else than the office or at a desk all day.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions.