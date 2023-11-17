The Gabs: Where is the Best Cuban Sandwich in Gulfport?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people where the best Cuban sandwich is in Gulfport. Here’s what they told us!

Eddie McClure, Gulfport: “The Citgo on 22nd.” Cameron Healy Lauren Dolloff, Gulfport: “Habana Café.” Cameron Healy Mark Roelofs, Gulfport: “Tiki.” Cameron Healy Mike Hooper, St. Pete: “Habana Café.” Cameron Healy

Everyone believes they have tried the best Cuban sandwich before, but where?

We corresponded with our recent Top Tastes series which takes readers to four Gulfport destinations to review their versions of the famously Floridian sandwich.

Two people answered with Habana Café, one person said Citgo, and another mentioned The Tiki Bar and Grill.

What is Top Tastes?

Follow along as Morgan samples everything from salads and sushi, to healthy eats and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means has she dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition. And lastly, you won’t see her writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but her wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions.