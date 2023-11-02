The Gabs: Where is the Best Fish Spread?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people where to find the best fish spread in Tampa Bay. Here’s what they told us!

Everett Klein, St. Pete: “Harvey’s 4th Street Grill.”

Cameron Healy John Shevlin, Gulfport: “Ted Peters.”

Cathy Salustri Kaila Melendez, St. Pete: “Harvey’s.”

Cameron Healy Sarah Laracuente, St. Pete: “I can’t pick a favorite; too hard to choose.”

Tampa Bay is full of seafood entrees and appetizers. Additionally, one may suggest trying a fish spread appetizer.

We corresponded with our recent Top Tastes series which takes readers to three restaurants that serve fish spread. Morgan went to three restaurants in St. Pete and South Pasadena to review the dish.

We had two people mention Harvey’s 4th Street Grill in St. Pete. One person could not make up her mind on which had the best. Lastly, one person said Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish in South Pasadena.

What is Top Tastes?

The Tampa Bay food scene is awesome. It’s constantly growing as new establishments pop up and now diverse food concepts are everywhere. In addition to restaurant reviews, I’ll be on a months-long campaign to sample specific dishes at various locales and then ranking my favorites. Follow along as I sample everything from salads and sushi, to Cubans and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means have I dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition.

