The Gabs: Where is the Best Inexpensive Comfort Food?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people where the best inexpensive comfort food is. Here’s what they told us!

Carter Weinhofer, Bradenton: “Casita Taqueria on Central.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Janet Keeler, St. Pete: “Harveys.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Liam Couch, St. Pete: “Hawkers.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Marley Hellerstein, St. Pete: “Hawkers.”

We corresponded with our recent Top Tastes series which takes readers to inexpensive destinations to review their best comfort food.

Two people answered with Hawkers, one person said Casita Taqueria, and another mentioned Harvey’s 4th Street Grill.

What is Top Tastes?

Follow along as Morgan samples everything from salads and sushi, to healthy eats and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means has she dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition. And lastly, you won’t see her writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but her wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.

