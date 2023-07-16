The Gabs: Which Show Would You Guest Star In?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people if they could guest star in one television show, which show would it be. Here’s what they told us!
Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!
Which Show Would You Guest Star In?
Everyone has their go-to television show. Would you want to play a part in that show?
When asked this question, some people felt they had to choose between two shows. It was either a show they are currently binge-watching and their all-time favorite show.
One person answered with their favorite childhood show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Another person answered with a series they are watching on HBO, The Righteous Gemstones.
