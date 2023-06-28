The Gabs: Who Do You Call First with Good News?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people who do you call first with good news. Here’s what they told us!

Cai Donegan, St. Pete: “My dad.”

Cameron Healy Chloe Hill, St. Pete: “My mom.”

Cameron Healy Favi Callazo, St. Pete: “My mom.”

Cameron Healy Melissa Kight, St. Pete: “Chloe.”

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

Who Do You Call First with Good News?

When you get a pay raise or receive a good grade in class, who do you call first?

It looks like two out of four people we asked this question to dial up their mom with good news within their life.

About three people said a parent figure in their life. One person said their significant other is the first person they contact.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.