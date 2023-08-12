The Gabs: Who is Your Favorite Band or Musician?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people who their favorite band or musician is. Here’s what they told us!

Andrea Espinoza, St. Pete: “Bad Bunny.”

Cameron Healy Ben Legendre, St. Pete: “Star F***ing Hipsters.”

Cameron Healy Bre Burrell, St. Pete: “Vulfpeck.”

Cameron Healy Nia Mitchell, St. Pete: “Little Dragon.”

Take these fan favorites as suggestions to upgrade your music taste. Each person said this band or musician is someone they currently consider as their favorite.

Three out of four people answered with a band.

One person said Bad Bunny. In November, CNN reported that Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world. He is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions.