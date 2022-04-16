The Gabs: Your Worst Date

What was the worst date you’ve ever been on?

Zack Baker, Orlando “I forgot my wallet. I go to open my bag and all that’s in it is lipgloss and a vegan granola bar. He didn’t want to pay either and made it very clear.”

Jordyn Lux, California “This man was a completely different person than in the photographs on the app we matched on. It was the fact that he didn’t acknowledge it and I was just confused. He looked like my Uncle Tim.”

Irma Douglass, Georgia “Probably a blind date. It was a disaster and he was a jerk. But I ended up meeting my husband on another blind date.”

Jessica Stele-Koupas, St. Petersburg “We were in Dallas and he was walking on my right when a homeless man came up and asked us for $5. The guy I was on a date with hid behind me. He was so scared, I think he thought we were being robbed. I made him give me $5 and handed it to the guy and asked ‘Are we good babes?’ I walked to my car and he’s like ‘I guess I blew it right?’ He did.”