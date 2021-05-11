The Geckos Return!

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, the nonprofit business organization that powers Visit Gulfport Florida, announced on Tuesday, May 11, that Gulfport’s favorite summer festival is back in business this year.

That’s right, ladies and gentlelizards, Gecko Season will reopen August 1.

Last year, as events were canceled right and left due to the pandemic, the GMC made the decision to call off the city’s usual Gecko festivities. Most of us would like to put 2020 far behind us, and in that spirit – and with increasing numbers of residents getting vaccinated – the GMC plans to launch “the triumphant return of all things gecko during the best gecko-related, month-long party on the planet,” or so says the org’s Tuesday press release.

The GMC promises to release more details in the coming weeks – and rest assured that the Gabber will cover all the festivities in full – but for now, they advise folks to save these dates:

Gecko Art Show, August 6

Gecko Crawl, August 14

GeckoBall, August 28

GeckoFest, September 4

More at geckofest.com.

