The Grove Surf and Coffee on St. Pete Beach

The Grove Surf and Coffee is right around the corner as you go from 75th Avenue on St. Pete Beach and take a left onto Gulf Boulevard.

“We have great coffee,” said Tristan, a barista at the coffee shop.

They only offer locally sourced products such as Bandit Coffee, which roasts here in St. Petersburg. The coffee spot offers flavored lattes, hot or cold.

“All of our syrups are made in house,” Tristan explained.

They offer pastries and other baked goods from St. Pete bakeries including the Crumb Factory, which is just off the beach on Central Avenue. The pastries and other goodies tend to range between $3.75 and $6.50.

According to the shop’s website, The Grove “is a mixed concept space, so both the coffee bar, cafe seating, and retail is all under the same roof.”

Although it’s a casual cafe, it’s also a retail surf shop. Customers can find beach clothes, swimwear, shoes, and even surfboards.

The Grove Surf and Coffee, 7370 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-289-3634, grovesurfandcoffee.com

