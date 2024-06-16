The Jury is OUT: Talking with ArtOUT Juror Ellen Newbauer

Third in a series: Talking with the jurors for this year’s ArtOUT show.

OUT Arts and Culture opened the 7th annual ArtOUT exhibition, themed Art and Soul, earlier this month. Artists from U.S. and Canada submitted more than 30 works to the juried show. From those, three prominent local artists — Chad Mize, Ellen Newbauer, and John Gascot — made Juror’s Choice selections. The winning artists — Britt “Nova Fro” Freemon, Jazzy Erickson, and Perry deVick — will each receive a $250 award, and their works are now on display at ArtLofts in downtown St. Pete. Other works in the show remain on view through June 30 at the Gulfport Public Library.

Trained as an electrical engineer, Ellen Newbauer is an award-winning master woodworker, gallery owner, and instructor. She began building guitars on commission in 2018, including one for Melissa Etheridge. Her gallery, Artists of Elements: The Gathering Place, was briefly housed in the “donkey building” on 22nd Ave. S. in Gulfport, and she now hopes to re-open in the Warehouse District at 2638 6th Ave. S. in July.

DW: What was your impression of the entries overall?

Newbauer: I was pretty pleased with them. Overall I went with Art and Soul and the meaning behind that. It was tough — there were a lot of great choices. I hope the other people will re-enter again.

DW: You said in your juror’s comment that you were first drawn to Perry deVick’s “Like Water Off a Duck’s Back” by the words in the painting. Perry says in her artist’s statement that all the words that have been heaped on her have “no inherent value” — that it is she who has value, and words need not “other” her. Did you see this in her painting?

Newbauer: At first, I looked at the words [“fat,” “weird,” “slut”] and how they were melting. They didn’t seem to match the colorful rest of the painting — they looked comical. The cool part for me was the way that the words disappeared as you were looking at the woman on the beach.

DW: Did any of those words resonate with you?

Newbauer: Most girls back in the era I grew up in, if you were any different at all, those words resonate. Growing up I was called a slut a lot. And “weird.” I was never called gay, or fat. I was always very skinny; I got called “a carpenter’s dream.”

DW: You also said the painting is a reminder that “inner peace is where the true power lies.” Can you elaborate on that comment?

Newbauer: I’ve been in recovery for quite a few years. I’d been looking for something outside myself to make me feel better. Once I got sober, I found peace has to come from within. Now I find peace through art, through having a gallery — a place where expression unites community.

