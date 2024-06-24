The Jury is OUT: Talking with ArtOUT Juror John Gascot

[Third in a series of interviews with this year’s ArtOUT jurors.]

OUT Arts and Culture opened the 7th annual ArtOUT exhibition, themed Art and Soul, earlier this month. Artists from U.S. and Canada submitted more than 30 works to the juried show. From those, three prominent Tampa Bay artists — Chad Mize, Ellen Newbauer, and John Gascot — made Juror’s Choice selections.

The winning artists — Britt “NovaFro” Freemon, Jazzy Erickson, and Perry deVick — will each receive a $250 award, and their works are now on display at ArtLofts in downtown St. Pete. Other works in the show remain on view through June 30 at the Gulfport Public Library.

Who is John Gascot?

John Gascot is the founder of Pinellas Arts Village and curator of the Studios@5663.

His vibrant Latin Pop paintings have been seen in multiple exhibitions and won many awards, including a Juror’s Choice award in last year’s ArtOUT show.

Art and Soul

Warner: In your judge’s comments you admired the palette and execution of Jazzy Erickson’s “Fierce Duality,” but you added this: “What impacts me the most is the artist’s use of symbolism to convey that what many of us fluid and non-conforming individuals are constantly criticized for is in fact… our superpower.” Could you elaborate on that comment?

Gascot: The older I get the less I identify with the whole concept of gender … In my studio I’m covered in paint; I’m a mess. But when I’m out I love makeup; I love playing with it. That’s my full range. People seem to love that about me. That really spoke to me [in Erickson’s painting] — it’s a piece with fine lines and beautiful pointed edges, with peacock colors, but it’s fierce too. They chose a fierce powerful beast of the jungle and I just love that duality.

DW: What was your impression of the entries overall?

JG: I noticed a lot of word use, but overall I thought they were very diverse. I enjoyed that there were things that were very literal and some that weren’t literal at all — definitely a good mix.

DW: You’ve judged shows and curated them. How do you approach those tasks?

JG: You have to find the value in it all. I look at execution, mastery of medium and technique — color palette, composition, overall impact. And after I judge all the tech stuff, I go, “Which one made me do a double take?” … When I’m curating, there has to be a flow to the show. I lay out all of the pieces in the gallery and move them around before they even get on the wall. They’re like beings to me, I always call them he and she. They’re alive, or they should be. If a painting is alive, then it speaks to me.

DW: You’re in Chad Mize’s Bliss show at The Factory. What brings you bliss?

JG: My painting for Bliss is called “I Feel Pretty,” inspired by my love of makeup. I have childhood memories of watching my mother put her face on before work, going from natural beauty to being this “glamazon.” I wanted to go with something fun rather than going the spiritual route, but in a weird way [makeup] feeds my spirit.

Who’s OUT? See the work John Gascot — and others — chose for Art & Soul

ArtOUT, Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport and ArtLofts, 10 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. Through June 30.

Bliss The Factory St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

