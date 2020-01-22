The ‘L’ Word

Levy, who owns a timeshare named Stonegate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, was inspired by her surroundings to write a short story for her writing group. Soon that short story turned into four chapters and eventually a novel with over 300 pages.
“Romance at Stonegate,” is about two young Jewish women, 17 and 18, who find themselves in an old-fashioned romance, in a time that did not accept their love.
“In 1910 the word ‘lesbian’ was a slur and primarily used by crass women,” said Levy. “It is exciting, yet frightening to discover what it means to be a lesbian in a world that is not ready for them.”
During Levy’s informal discussion of how she came to write her novel, she gave attendees advice about writing.
“When I started, I was not a great writer. I’m better now than I was. This book took 48 edits,” Levy admitted. “I encourage any of you who are interested in writing but think ‘I’m not a good enough writer, I don’t know what to write,’ just get started. Get started and you can get help.”
Levy also said that a sequel to “Romance at Stonegate” is in the making.