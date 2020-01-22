The ‘L’ Word

The LGBTQ Resource Center hosted author Ellen M. Levy Thursday afternoon, January 17 at the Gulfport Public Library. Levy brought to life the struggles and confusion of romantic love between two young Jewish women in 1910 as she shared passages from her historical fiction romance novel, “Romance at Stonegate.”

Levy, who owns a timeshare named Stonegate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, was inspired by her surroundings to write a short story for her writing group. Soon that short story turned into four chapters and eventually a novel with over 300 pages.

“Romance at Stonegate,” is about two young Jewish women, 17 and 18, who find themselves in an old-fashioned romance, in a time that did not accept their love.

“In 1910 the word ‘lesbian’ was a slur and primarily used by crass women,” said Levy. “It is exciting, yet frightening to discover what it means to be a lesbian in a world that is not ready for them.”

During Levy’s informal discussion of how she came to write her novel, she gave attendees advice about writing.

“When I started, I was not a great writer. I’m better now than I was. This book took 48 edits,” Levy admitted. “I encourage any of you who are interested in writing but think ‘I’m not a good enough writer, I don’t know what to write,’ just get started. Get started and you can get help.”

Levy also said that a sequel to “Romance at Stonegate” is in the making.