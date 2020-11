Are you looking for a cool little dude? Well you found him! Little Dude is a 1-year-old gorgeous, orange male tabby with a big personality who would like to be your number one. The Little Dude abides!

Meet Hank and Little Dude at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.