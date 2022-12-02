The Night Before Delights at St. Pete’s freeFall

“The Night Before,” the original holiday musical playing through Christmas Eve at freeFall Theatre, is actually set on the night before the night before — Dec. 23. As in the first incarnation of the show in 2021, the weather outside is frightful: It’s snowing. In Florida! Which gives the guests at Michael Raabe’s annual pre-Christmas bash an excuse to hunker down in his apartment and harmonize.

Which they do, beautifully. Plus, they all play musical instruments (including, in a way, a tuba). And they’re not just guests at a party — they’re puttin’ on a show! Drawing inspiration from such divinely cheesy influences as “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and Andy Williams Christmas specials, “The Night Before” — written and directed by Matthew McGee with original songs and arrangements by Raabe — is a wacky, self-referential delight, complete with projections, puppets and a cat named Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim died a week before the show opened last year, but his spirit still reigns. His photo occupies pride of place on the piano, and nods to his oeuvre abound, none more hilarious than Raabe’s “A Very Sondheim Christmas” mega-medley.

The cast is the same as last year, with one exception: Robert Spence Gabriel, who brings sharp comic timing and a multi-octave vocal range. Hillary Scales-Lewis, one of the returnees, gives lilting renditions of “Silent Night” and “We Need a Little Christmas.” As next-door neighbor Phyllis Schatz, Sara DelBeato is again a joy, whether lapsing into “Star Wars” hallucinations thanks to some possibly funny brownies, belting à la Babs, or acting as the voice of apartment manager/conspiracy theorist Mr. Acidopholus. And Raabe’s congenial vibe and killer musical chops make him the perfect host.

The 2022 rendition is a wacky, self-referential delight.

As with any party (and any opening night), there are occasional lags (the onstage telephone could do with a spike in volume, for instance). The topical jokes have been mostly updated (love Mr. A’s nod to the “Free State of Florida”), though the pandemic references fall a little flat. And while most of the musical pastiches work, I question the need for mashing up Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” with Paul McCartney’s monotonous “Wonderful Christmas Time,” possibly the worst Christmas song ever. On the other hand, the company knows when to leave well enough alone: their simple, straight-ahead rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” — possibly the best Christmas song ever — is achingly lovely.

And you can’t help but fall for a production that so willingly shows its seams. Need to evoke a snowstorm? Here’s a techie with a snow-blowing machine. Need a news report about the snow? Have an actor hide behind the couch and pop up from behind as a puppet announcer. The costumes, sound, and video by freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis are, per usual, inspired, and Hansen Scenic’s set is suitably comfy, with just the right amount of Florida tacky.

McGee, Raabe, and company have designed the kind of party you’ll be happy to attend. Be prepared to leave with carols in your head and an intense craving for eggnog.

The Night Before at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Dec. 24. freefalltheatre.com.