When was the last time you enjoyed a sunset at the Gulfport Municipal Marina? As you watched that gorgeous procession of orange, purple, and blue playing out in the clouds, did you know that a humbler, but no less extraordinary process was unfolding just beneath your feet ­– where thousands of oysters are slowly, steadily cleaning the waters of Boca Ciega Bay?

“One adult oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day. They are mother nature’s kidneys!” says Peter Clark, president and founder of Tampa Bay Watch, the conservation organization that helped install 500 vertical oyster gardens at the marina and more at private docks in the surrounding area. These 18-inch cords of recycled oyster shell can be installed under docks and piers, where they gradually expand into a suspended reef, providing not just cleaner water, but also habitat for other marine species.

If you know where to look, you can find other traces of Tampa Bay Watch’s work all around the bay, from salt-marsh plantings in Clam Bayou and Osgood Point to a huge installation of 9,700 oyster reef balls and 450 tons of oyster-shell reef at MacDill Air Force Base protecting the shoreline against huge vessel wakes from the transport ships entering and leaving Port Tampa. These projects reflect the organization’s focus on community-based habitat restoration, engaging 10,000 volunteers each year in the work of rebuilding the habitat that keeps the bay healthy.

Founded in 1993, Tampa Bay Watch turned 30 this month. Over the last three decades the organization has enjoyed what Clark describes as “solid, slow, steady growth” – not unlike the many oyster reefs TBW has fostered. What began as a small group of environmental scientists and educators 30 years ago is now an organization of 52 full- and part-time staff, spanning two facilities: the Tierra Verde Marine Science Center, perched along the road to Fort De Soto, and a new Discovery Center at the St. Pete Pier.

Both locations have allowed TBW to expand into the other side of its mission – education. The Tierra Verde and St. Pete Pier sites currently serve 3,500 students and 2,500 students respectively each year through field trips and camps. Clark envisions more to come: The organization would like to establish a mobile education component that could bring programming to schools (Title I schools in particular) and create a presence at local events.

“And we need to keep moving the needle in terms of improvements in water quality,” adds Clark. Tampa Bay’s overall health has improved a lot in the last 30 years. Clark cites, for instance, the 10,000-acre increase in sea grass beds, which provide critical habitat for marine species, since 1993. But rising sea levels and the continued threat of harmful algal blooms call for more work ahead – larger oyster reef installations and a move toward living shorelines that provide additional habitat and water filtration while helping protect terrestrial creatures like ourselves from the impact of storms.

Whatever new projects the future may bring, Clark says, the organization’s mission will remain focused on community-oriented stewardship. Readers can join in upcoming TBW restoration projects or encourage their companies, churches, schools, and other community groups to get involved.

Because after all, our home isn’t just the houses, streets, and beaches we’ve come to love – it’s the habitat that keeps it all afloat.