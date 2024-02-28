Casual Fine Dining at The Pearl in Gulfport

I was ecstatic when The Pearl Restaurant announced their move from Treasure Island to Gulfport. Known for their exotic proteins, hand-crafted Moroccan fare, and superb service, The Pearl has already made a name for itself in the Gulfport community.

Moroccan Chef Karim Chiadmi spearheads this family-owned and operated restaurant. His studies have taken him across the world, perfecting his dishes.

The Pearl in Gulfport

Touted as “upscale yet casual,” The Pearl’s menu boasts Mediterranean and Moroccan eats along with pastas, steaks, and some of the wildest game available (think camel, ostrich, antelope, and elk). The best part? It’s a fine dining establishment, but without the stuffy pomp and circumstance, located in Gulfport’s Town Shores Market.

Moroccan food draws influences from Arab, Berber, French, Spanish, and Portuguese cuisines. With borders along both the Atlantic and Mediterranean oceans, seafood is a staple. Moroccan cuisine is famous for its warm spices and rich flavor profiles, many of which incorporate lots of cinnamon, cumin, sweet paprika, turmeric, ginger, saffron, and harissa. One of the most predominant seasonings in Moroccan food is ras el hanout — a spice blend that incorporates up to 80 different spices! Each family and restaurant in Moroccan cuisine has their own version, and no two are alike.

Why We Love it

Chef Karim crafts his dishes at The Pearl with care, and you taste it in every bite. Warm bread arrived with an herbaceous olive oil dipping sauce. The soup du jour, a chickpea and vegetable soup served in tomato broth, was light and vibrant. The bruschetta popped with ripe tomatoes, capers, and balsamic glaze over seasoned crostinis. We enjoyed it all before our entrees arrived.

Our server, Malik, recommended a handful of chef’s specials for the evening. We settled on the fish tagine and Bob’s Executive Chicken. The halibut tagine special was outstanding — fresh, moist, and bursting with warm flavors, herbs, and olives, served alongside fluffy couscous. Bob’s Executive Chicken is named after a long-time Pearl customer and is Chef Karim’s version of chicken piccata, served with a sherry and lemon-butter caper sauce. The scalloped potatoes tasted heavenly, the salads were crisp, and the beignet ice cream sundae was drool-worthy. We washed it all down with signature espresso martinis. You truly can’t go wrong with any menu item at The Pearl.

What to Expect

Expect nothing less than superior customer service at The Pearl. Chef Karim walks the floor when he’s not preparing food and happily discusses his culinary inspirations. The menu also showcases something for all palates, be it vegetarian pasta, fresh fish catch, or a host of meat cuts cooked to perfection.

On Tuesdays, Chef Karim pulls out all the stops and serves sushi (only one kind of roll is available) and you don’t want to miss it. In the near future, guests can look forward to a live music lineup, Moroccan belly dancers, and cooking classes. For the current list of weekly specials, give them a call.

The Pearl Restaurant, 5802 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tues.-Sat., 4-9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. 727-360-9151, thepearlfinedining.com.

