On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL.

“As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”

The Pearl brings fine Moroccan and Mediterranean dining to 5802 28th Ave. S., the former location of Mano’s Italian. Mano’s closed in 2020.

The highly rated restaurant won the 2022 Best of Treasure Island Awards in the category of Fine Dining Restaurant. Their steak and seafood-heavy menu features Moroccan fish tagine, Spanish shrimp pil pil, a seafood crepe, filet mignon, filet bourguignon, New York strip, and rack of lamb.