According to Gulfport, the Peninsula Inn, knee replacements, and The Tiki’s new sculpture are all on people’s minds this week.

“All the crazy stuff I did when I was young… I’d kill my kids if they did that today.” —Donna Galpin, at the pickleball court

“But a bad boy like me found the moonshine.” —Azul Doe, talking about growing up in Saudi Arabia

“We love the Peninsula Inn but they need to get their act together” —Barbie Broomell

“They do it quickly because they don’t want you to lose too much blood.” —Helen Otten talking about how a total knee replacement only takes a 45 minute surgery

“It represents the generations of life and how precarious it is.” —Mark Amis talking about his new sculpture at The Tiki

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about the Peninsula, new knees, and the new sculpture at The Tiki in Gulfport this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.