Sandwiched in between last fall’s contentious state/county elections and the upcoming March municipal elections is a battle at the ballot box which will certainly have everyone talking – or barking, or meowing, or clucking, or whatever.

That’s right. The Pet Mayor election is just around the corner.

It’s a fun way to showcase your favorite furry friend and support two local causes: the Gulfport Historical Society and Friends of Strays, a no-kill shelter in St. Petersburg.

This is the third installment of the competition for Pet Mayor, having started out in the winter of 2019-2020, before taking a “pawse” due to the pandemic, and restarting a year ago.

About 20 animals have participated each year, according to Amanda Hagood, who is one of the coordinators of the event on behalf of the Gulfport Historical Society. Last year there were a number of dogs and cats as well as one chicken.

“We are absolutely wanting to promote all of God’s creatures,” she said. “We would love to see some reptiles and some more birds. Dogs are over-represented.”

A little over $6,000 was raised at last year’s event. It costs one dollar to cast a vote for a candidate, and it was no surprise to learn that some pet owners stuffed the ballot box on behalf of their favorites.

“We had a couple of pets that had in the neighborhood of 500 votes or more,” said Hagood.

The entire event is mostly online, although there is a chance of a tie-in with the Gulfport Arts Center’s upcoming “Show Us Your Pet” art exhibit, which is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Every Pet Mayor election concludes with a “wagging-in” ceremony at Gulfport’s Get Rescued, which this year is Feb. 26.

So what does the winner get?

“Bragging rights,” said Hagood. “We always like to articulate that this is a purely symbolic position. There is no real political power associated with this.”

There are also no obligation for the winner to show up at local events like other elected officials.

“But we see it as, long before they become Pet Mayor, the pets are working hard to represent all that is Gulfport – a fun, carefree attitude toward life; in many cases a sense of style,” sadi Hagood. “We have a lot of entrants every year that are sharp dressers, including last year’s chickens, some of last year’s dogs, and one of last year’s cats. They’ve all been known to be in costume from time to time.”

The nomination form and other information can be found at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org by clicking on the “Pet Mayor” link. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 20, after which election officials will verify the candidates’ eligibility before opening up the voting Jan. 27.

Some of the past candidates have fascinating stories, and Hagood cited a 200-pound mastiff named Ramsey as an example. He was raised to be part of an illegal dog-fighting ring but never wanted to fight and was beaten up regularly by other dogs. He was rescued when law enforcement busted up the ring, and is now “the sweetest ‘teddy bear’ dog you have even seen,” she said.

You can follow the elections and learn about each of the candidates on the Gulfport Historical Society’s Facebook page once the election begins.