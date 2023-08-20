The Rebirth of Corey Avenue Sunday Market

On Aug. 13, the Corey Avenue Sunday Market reopened for business at 9 a.m. with more than 100 vendors on the street.

“That’s the most vendor participation we have had in the summertime,” says Corey Avenue Business Association (CABA) Vice President Yvonne Marcus.

Many of the same vendors are participating in the Corey Avenue Sunday Market as have in the past. The newest vendors help to round out the selection of goods Corey Market has been known for featuring since 2009.

Partial List of Familiar Returning Vendors:

Brady Johnson — Mr. “I Got ‘Em” BBQ

Nelly with Aurora Produce

Glenn Family Bakery —with bread, pastries, NY bagels and “schmear”

Olive Branch & More — breads, imported olive oil, and pasta

Egg Rolls -n- More — ready-to-eat dishes

Hahn’s Lemonade — and mixed juices

Legal Pajamas — Tie-dyed comfort wear

Gifts from the Sea by AC — Mobiles and more made from shells

Talk to the Paw — Pet collars and pet-oriented products

Dancing Buffalo — Handcrafted jewelry

The Shaman Shack — Alternative and holistic health products

Ferguson Farms — Grass-fed beef and meats

Nancy’s Bakery — Cakes and muffins

The King of All Guacamoles (and salsa)

More Vendors Than Ever Before

“This (above) list doesn’t even scratch the surface,” explains Marcus. “We have plenty of new vendors as well as most of our old favorites.”

She is proud to recommend the new market to visitors and residents with all of its vendors, new and old.

“People just love where this market is,” she said. “And I know it is all about the vendors.”

The new Sunday Market managers are from Florida Penguin Productions (FPP). Chasidy Veltri operated the FPP tent on Sunday. That booth helped people with questions about finding the different kinds of crafters, artisans, and businesses.

Marcus also noted that CABA tried to keep the market going throughout COVID-19, which cost them some green, as it did with everyone suffering through the pandemic.

Air Conditioning When You Need It

Marcus also owns Art Expo on Corey Avenue. They feature local artists’ work. In addition, they can frame art.

“I do a lot of framing here in the store,” Marcus said. But the business has another “service” that’s free:

“In the summer, during Sunday Market, folks like to wander in and enjoy the air conditioning while they browse,” Marcus said.

CABA is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) business.

Marcus explained that available resources go into “signage, umbrellas, wagons, flags, Porta Potties, police presence, and other essentials that keep the market going.”

“A portion of the proceeds that remain get donated to local worthy charities and to market the St. Pete Beach Community,” Marcus said. “After all, Corey Avenue is known as St. Pete Beach’s Main Street.”

A Cause for Charity

A charity pet adoption event is coming up at the end of this October. The next CABA charity event will be a fundraiser for the Sea Turtle Trackers in the spring.

Other fall and winter events include October, December, and January Arts and Crafts Festivals. See the CABA website for dates and details.

“Our goal is to make Corey Avenue Sunday Market the premiere market in and around the City of St. Pete Beach,” Marcus says. “The people who live here deserve it – for many many years to come.”