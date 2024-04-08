The Sazerac Lounge Updates with Police Chief Vincent

At the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting, Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent spoke to residents about their concerns with the Sazerac Lounge.

Sazerac Lounge Updates

Other than displeasure with the Marina plans, residents spoke about their ongoing issues with the Sazerac Lounge in Gulfport. The bar and club, formerly Zipperz bar, has gained a reputation for being loud — residents say they can hear music near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 49th Street South.

A woman named Melody spoke mainly about the noise from the bar. While she gave her last name, City Clerk Theresa Carrico was unable to hear it.

“We have called non-emergency police lines to make complaints. They’re opening a case on it, but the ordinance says 55 decibels is a violation,” said Melody. She said that the sound reaching her house only measures 53 decibels.

Response From The Chief

At the end of the public comments section, the Mayor called up Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent to speak about the bar. According to Vincent, there are an unusually high number of calls relating to the Sazerac Lounge, mostly pertaining to the noise levels.

“Comparatively speaking, there are more violations occurring at the bars in the downtown area,” said Vincent. “Every complaint we’ve responded to, we have yet to uncover a violation of the City code.”

Vincent spoke about how a lot of the noise from the bar isn’t coming from the bar, but from the vehicles parked at the bar. While there is a statute that prevents loud music in cars, they need to be on a roadway, not a parking lot.

Additionally, Vincent talked about how many of the issues related to the bar happen after people leave the bar. He spoke about issues the previous weekend where people were leaving the bar, and going to a private bottle club down the road. When they couldn’t find parking, they blocked the roadway, also, he said, doing donuts in the street.

“We’re not ignoring the issues, but there isn’t much we can do in terms of the law,” said Vincent.

Despite this, the question came up about stopping problematic cars as they left the lounge. Vincent said they tried to stop the cars, but they generally don’t stop and flee into St. Pete. He said it is a public safety issue to start a high speed chase.

Thanos questioned this, saying, “Why do we have pursuit vehicles if we can’t pursue anything?” Vincent responded by saying they are trying to work with St. Pete Police to continue pursuit using a helicopter.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.