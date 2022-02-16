The St. Petersburg Police Department has a new robotic police dog that SWAT teams will use for emergency responses to hostage and active shooter situations, search and rescue efforts, chemical and biological hazards, and mass casualty events.

The remote-controlled SPOT police dog robot, made by by Boston Dynamics, can open doors, climb stairs, and intervene – instead of police officers – in dangerous situations.

SPPD hopes to use the K9 robot in standoffs and to help avoid use of force. SWAT team officers will control the robot, which has a camera and intercom. SPOT has no mouth, cannot bite, and is not weaponized.

A number other law enforcement agencies have looked automation and robotics – including the Boston Dynamics model – though popularity of the robots varies.

SPPD announced SPOT’s deployment Monday, Feb. 14. Police said it would not use the the robot for crowd control or routine police calls.

The police department bought SPOT with funds from the Speer Foundation and Realty One Group. SPPD used no public funds for the purchase, according the department.

Video courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department.