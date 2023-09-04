The State of the Barrier Island Beaches After Hurricane Idalia

Many who survived Hurricane Idalia express relief their homes didn’t get totally demolished. In West Central Florida, many have reasons to give thanks: limited water damage inside many homes and no trees crushing cars.

A Lasting Legacy

But the damage exists. The main concern? Sand on the beaches. As St. Pete Beach Commissioner Christopher Marone (District IV, Pass-a-Grille) said, “we have no hospitals, we have no Salvation Army; all we have are tourists and beaches.”

“The dunes on Pass-a-Grille Beach,” he told The Gabber Newspaper, got “completely leveled, and the walkovers are destroyed.”

Walkovers refer to ramps built to protect the dunes from beachgoer traffic, built to protect sand and wildlife from disturbances.

The Trouble with the Moon

Idalia’s storm surge along Pass-a-Grille Beach and other barrier island beaches, compounded by the blue moon, washed away much of the beaches.

Mayor Jim Rostek of Madeira Beach called it “nearly unavoidable.”

President of the Big C (The Barrier Islands Government Council) and Mayor of Redington Shores, MaryBeth Henderson called it “devastating beach erosion.”

She also reminded folks that the Army Corps of Engineers will meet Sept. 8. The ACOE set the meeting before Idalia. At the meeting, people can speak about the possibility of continued federal assistance for renourishing of Pinellas County beaches.

More Powerful Tides

“We have 14 of 28 beach accesses closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Some of the accesses have drop-offs that are four to six feet,” Big C Vice President and Mayor of Indian Rocks Beach, Cookie Kennedy said. This poses “safety issues for residents and visitors to the beaches,” she added.

“That is why we closed the beach at Pass-a-Grille,” Marone said. “We need to decide quickly what our next solution should be.”

Mayors Agree on Action

Kennedy held a press conference Sept. 1 regarding the beaches. She made a case for renourishment.

St. Pete Beach mayor, Adrian Petrila, said damage could have been worse. He blamed politics for the Army Corps of Engineers’ recent refusal to renourish the beaches, calling it, “purely political by this administration.”

Re-entry to the Barrier Island Beaches

Residents also had issues with beach re-entry after Idalia passed. Many residents expressed unhappiness at how the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office treated them. Residents wanted access to their homes to check their property before PCSO allowed visitors onto the beaches.

“As residents, we have been told to get re-entry passes to identify ourselves and be allowed back on the beaches before the nonresidents,” said G. Helms of St. Pete Beach. “They didn’t even look at our passes. Then, they didn’t allow us back on the beach first. They just opened up and made us compete with the looters to race for our homes.”

Mayor’s Final Word

Rostek also expressed dissatisfaction with how PCSO handled re-entry.

“I am just frustrated that they did not follow their own policy,” he said. “The residents should be allowed back on the beaches first.”

This resulted in what Rostek called, “chaos, confusion and traffic issues that continued for hours.”

