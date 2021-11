Public transportation in St. Petersburg is moving on up

Nine blue-and-teal buses have arrived as part of the new SunRunner program, launched by Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA).

The 40- foot hybrid-electric buses will connect downtown St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach every 15 minutes. Construction continues and should wrap up by the summer of 2022.

Each vehicle is wheelchair accessible, has free wi-fi and offers on-board bike space. Just for fun, the busses are decked out with artwork by Chad Mize and feature the iconic “Mr. Sun,” wearing hipster glasses, naturally.

See psta.net/sunrunner for more SunRunner info.

Like this: Like Loading...