The Thrill of the Hunt: Skyway Marina District’s Vintage Marché

Looking for a set of maracas from 1930s Cuba? A mid-century Oceanic-style chartreuse sofa and chairs? How about a human spine?

As vintage aficionados already know, the place to look for one-of-a-kind objects like these is the monthly Vintage Marché in the Skyway Marina District.

Alas, the spine has already been snapped up by a gentleman who arrived in what looked like a 1950s ambulance, said market owner Paul Donofrio. But the maracas and that bilious green furniture suite are still up for grabs, Along with thousands of other quirky finds. All items will be a part of the irresistible hodgepodge that opens this month July 5-7, with an online sneak preview July 3.

Skyway Marina District’s Vintage Marché

Donofrio, 53, has had an irrigation business in Sarasota for the last 20 years, but he started scavenging and selling a decade before that. In St. Pete, he was a vendor at Brocante in the Warehouse Arts District for three-and-a-half years.

When Brocante’s owners decided to get out of the business in 2019, he launched Vintage Marché (French for market) in the same space. In 2022, looking for more parking space and a better rental deal, he moved into a 15,000 square foot former furniture store in the Skyway Marina District.

“I saw the promise,” he said. “But a lot of people were saying, ‘Oh my gosh, why are you going over there?’”

He proved the doubters wrong. Many of his original vendors made the move with him when Vintage Marché opened in its new location in September 2022. Donofrio said business has been doing “really well” ever since. So well that he’s planning to open an accompanying cafe next door called The Buzz in a former wig shop.

The project is still in the permitting phase, so he can’t name an opening date quite yet. However, amenities will include a 14-foot coffee bar, a shop featuring Florida goods, and a space for Tampa Bay artists to show their work.

Vendors Curating Vintage

There are 42 vendors selling their wares at the market. Donofrio prefers to call them team members, or “bees.” The bee on the Vintage Marché logo represents working together. Additionally, in keeping with the market’s French-ified name, it was on the emblem of the Emperor Napoleon.

Each vendor has their own designated areas, but they also operate as a collective. For instance, they also work the registers and sometimes give each other tips on staging.

“It’s not just stuff on a shelf,” said Donofrio. “It’s gotta tell a story.”

Often the story is about provenance.

“I think a lot of us have a thirst for knowledge,” he said about himself and his fellow bees. “You never run out of things to research.”

He notes that the white velvet couch he sat on was by Adrian Pearsall, a furniture designer who made his mark in the 1950s and ’60s.

Finders Keepers

There’s a surprise around every corner. A cracked baby-doll head in a trucker hat sits on a wheelchair from an 1890s mental asylum. Ship models sail above a shell-encrusted tray. There are paintings and knickknacks, chandeliers and mirrors, clothing and vinyl — including a 1977 folk-rock album by an artist with the same name as my nephew (Christmas present: nailed.)

You’ll never see the same market twice.

“It’s staged and presented differently every single month,” said Donofrio.

Dedicated customers pay $5 online (or $10 at the door) to gain entry to First Dibs Friday, when they can grab that fabulous item they saw on the preview video. Sales are brisk, so members bring replacement merchandise onto the floor for Saturday. Then, on Saturday night, they break everything down and re-stage the entire market in preparation for Sunday’s shoppers.

The variety keeps people coming back. One couple told Donofrio that they’d planned to go on a cruise but discovered the dates conflicted with a market weekend. Rather than miss the market, they postponed the cruise.

“I think the FOMO is very strong,” said Donofrio.

The Thrill of the Hunt

A tall, affable guy, Donofrio radiates what he calls “the thrill of the hunt.” There’s a family feeling among the bees, including his Chief Operating Officer (COO) Becky Searcy, Market Manager Marge Salmi, and Master Stager Victor Dorn. And you’re likely to see the market’s two mascots around the place: Donofrio’s 9-year-old Boston terriers Henry and Lilly.

But I had to ask: Since he’s passionately picking all the time, what do his living quarters look like? Does his spouse object?

She doesn’t. They’re divorced. But he’s still on friendly terms with her, and conveniently enough she’s also a picker. And he has a personal rule he follows whenever he brings something home: “One comes in, two go out.”

Keep that mantra in mind if you spot something you just got to have at this weekend’s market.

Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. First Dibs Friday, July 5, 4-8 p.m., $5, advance, $10 door. Sat., July 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., July 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Online sneak preview July 3, 7 p.m., Facebook; 7:30 p.m., Instagram. vintagemarche727.com.

Get to know the Skyway Marina District

