The Ultimate Fourth of July Fireworks List for Pinellas County

If you’re looking to park and bark and enjoy Fourth of July fireworks while double-fisting a pair of hot dogs, look no further! We’ve got your list of firework shows, outdoor markets, and grill-outs in Pinellas County.

Gulfport goes big for the Fourth of July! Bring a chair to Beach Boulevard and catch the annual City of Gulfport Independence Day Parade. You’ll cheer on local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and City leaders from downtown. Then, head directly to Williams Pier for an electric fireworks display. Plop down on Gulfport Beach for the best viewing spot in the sand.

St. Petersburg

Summer nights on the pier – but with fireworks! Walk the St. Pete Pier and peruse a colorful collection of food trucks, vendors, live bands and performers. Later, enjoy an elaborate fireworks launch presented by the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

It’s all free, but check out stpete.org/parking for parking options as the downtown area can get congested. View the fireworks from the pier, Albert Whitted Park, North Straub Park, South Straub Park, North Shore Park, Elva Rouse Park or Flora Wylie Park.

Pier events start at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30-10 p.m.

St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-893-7441, thefourthstpete.com.

Largo

The City of Largo will celebrate Independence Day with an outdoor market, set to the tune of live music by the 727s Band. Once the sun goes down, enjoy a stunning fireworks show. Park on-site for $10 (credit cards only). If you’re willing to walk, find parking at Largo Middle School and Largo High School.

Fireworks start at 6-9 p.m.

Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo. 727-587-6740, playlargo.com.

Fourth of July Fireworks by the Beach

St. Pete Beach

Paint St. Pete Beach red, white, and blue, at a fireworks show and live concert from the Boston/STYX Tribute Band. The Veterans of South Pinellas will serve drinks – and hotdogs and hamburgers (among other vendor options) will be on the grill all night long. The fireworks launch site is from Corey Avenue’s east end, but watch from Corey Avenue or Horan Park. The Fourth of July event begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 727-363-9246, stpetebeach.org.

Treasure Island

What goes hand-in-hand more than fireworks and the beach? Join other Treasure Islanders for a dusk fireworks show on the sand. Get there early, off-site parking is $20 per vehicle, no cash, and no re-entry. Remember, any trash brought on to the beach must leave with you, or be properly disposed of. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

