The UPS Store on St. Pete Beach Has Moved

The UPS Store in Dolphin Village on St. Pete Beach has moved from one side of Dolphin Village to the other. It is now right near Publix and Hungry Howie’s. While it is a smaller location, the store is in a more convenient spot for Publix shoppers. They still offer the same services: packing materials, boxes, envelopes, stationary needs, and related specialty items. You can also get a mailbox at the UPS Store. They feature a “pack and ship guarantee” and also call themselves the “certified packing experts.” Professionally printed products are a specialty here, with a variety of marketing materials that are tailored to your needs.

Find The UPS Store

The UPS Store, Dolphin Village, 4669 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and closed Sunday. 727-367-1050, theupsstorecom

Business News You Want

