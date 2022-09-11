The Vegans are Organizing in Tampa Bay

Ever wonder what would happen if Tampa Bay vegan restaurant owners opened a new restaurant together?

Tampa Bay is about to find out.

The owners of Nah Dogs, Golden Dinosaurs, and Black Radish are working on a new concept together. Good Intentions (1900 1st Ave. S., St. Pete) is set to open in the coming weeks. Good Intentions plans to offer elevated vegan items, classic cocktails, wine, and NA options.

Although the exact opening date still isn’t set, it’s coming. The owners recently invited friends and family to dine at the restaurant the weekend of September 10 for a trial run.

“…We all know you’ve been patiently [waiting] while we get ready to open,” the group posted on Instagram. “Well, that wait is almost over. This weekend we have invited our close friends and family to come check us out and make sure we’re good to go. But soon after, we will finally be announcing when we will be opening these doors to y’all..”

In the meantime, they’re teasing us on Instagram with photos of vegan charcuterie boards, random greenery, custom bar countertops, beautifully-decorated halls, lounges and dining areas @goodintentions_fl