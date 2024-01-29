The Wine House in Gulfport Serves Barbecue Bliss

If you’ve ever walked along the north end of Beach Boulevard and were seduced by that deliciously smoky barbecue smell, you can thank The Wine House. More specifically, you can thank BBQ master Al Nelson for stimulating your senses with his smoked masterpieces. The bright pink building, formerly home to legendary Backfin Blue, is now The Wine House, and they serve a long list of libations as well some of the best barbecue in Tampa Bay.

The Wine House in Gulfport

Al starts smoking meats early in the morning, low and slow. He’s well-versed in all styles of American barbecue but what he serves at The Wine House is totally dependent on his mood (and what wood he has lit.) Sometime’s he’s feeling Texas, other times, he knocks out a little Memphis, but one thing’s for sure: It’s some of the finest smoked meat you’ll taste in Florida.

“Everything is gonna have a story,” Al says, in regards to his rubs and styles. “And that smoke is called the ‘open’ or ‘closed’ sign.”

Smoky Goodness

When I ate at The Wine House in Gulfport, Al used a combo of apple and cherry wood for rich flavor. With 15 different rubs in his arsenal, the flavors constantly change at The Wine House, but customers travel from Sarasota, Tampa, and as far as Pensacola for his grub.

The Wine House in Gulfport: Try the Sauces

The barbecue at The Wine House is pretty much a one-man operation. Al does all of the cooking, while his nephew serves as prep cook. We went on a late Sunday afternoon and had great seats at the indoor bar. Al came over and took our order, offering suggestions to pair with his homemade sauces. We settled on a 2×2 Platter ($21.99) with brisket and pulled pork, with truffle mac and cheese, and house potato salad. The slabs of brisket were so tender, they fell off the fork. The pulled pork was luscious and juicy, and the homemade sauces were full of bold flavors.

As if the platter wasn’t enough food, Al also hooked us up with his maple-hot honey burnt ends, 1/4 rack of St. Louis ribs, smoked sausage, and smoked wings. We also tried his brown sugar baked beans and ‘Bama coleslaw, but the truffle mac was my fave. If you like barbecue sauce, you must try one of Al’s scratch-made sauces: flamingo, sweet, heat, NC vinegar, Carolina mustard, and Alabama White. We loved the sweet and the heat, but the Carolina mustard is Al’s grandmother’s recipe and actually tastes better than anything you can find in the Carolinas.

The Wine House in Gulfport: Go Here Now

The Wine House also offers charcuterie and desserts, but we didn’t have room. Instead, we drank a great bottle of cabernet recommended to pair with our barbecue and basked in the smoky delight.

Follow your nose to The Wine House and snag some of Al’s best BBQ before he sells out!

The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Tues.-Thurs., 2-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 2-11 p.m., Sun., 2-9 p.m. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com

