There’s Still Help for Small Businesses

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners approved expanded grant funding for Pinellas-based small businesses.

The program will assist businesses that have suffered from business interruption caused by COVID-19 since March 1. The economic loss of income cannot have been previously recovered by insurance or reimbursement from any other federal program.

According to the program guidelines, businesses that make $3 million or less in gross annual revenue may qualify for up to $10,000 in grant assistance based on a sliding scale. These costs may include employee wages, vendors, rent or other business expenses that haven’t been previously recovered by insurance or another federal program.

Businesses that have already applied for or received funding from local city or county grant programs are still eligible. Businesses may also apply for current or future local city grants, if the awards cover separate costs.

Find a list of eligible businesses at covid19.pinellascounty.org. Small businesses can apply online.

Qualifying business owners will be considered for one of the following grants:

Sliding Scale Grants of $2,500 to $10,000 for businesses making between $17,000 and $3 million in gross annual revenue.

Health & Safety Matching Grants of up to $10,000 to assist Target Industry Businesses in implementing COVID-19-related upgrades and safety precautions.

Business Diversity and Arts Microgrants that help through direct financial assistance and professional services, including help with post-COVID business planning, record keeping and preparing documents for grant funding.ines

For answers to frequently asked questions see the Pinellas CARES Business FAQs and review the CARES Local Business Grant Financial Documentation.

Detailed program information is at Pinellas CARES Local Business Grant Program Policy.