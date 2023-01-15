You Should Hear Her Sing If you’ve ever loved a hound, you know about the sonorous song of the happy hound, and this 51-pound, 2-year-old would just love to sing you the song of her people. She’s into all the usual hound things: sniffing, tracking, long walks, snoozing on the couch, and giving you kisses. She’s a treeing walker coonhound and will do best in a home that isn’t an apartments, condo, or townhome. Come meet Ethel, your newest walk and nap and snuggle buddy!

The Doctor Is In Dolittle’s an outgoing guy with a big heart and big personality. Shelter staff tells us they’ve heard rumors this 3-year-old, 14-pound Chihuahua-terrier mix can talk to your other pets, so when you adopt him, let us know if this is true.

Hey Mickey! This distinguished gentleman will capture your heart with his big eyes and sweet purr. He’ll need some TLC to warm up to you, but once he does, you’ll think he’s so fine he blows your mind! He’s a 7-year-old shorthair.

Zaniest Dog on Three Legs Zane came to Pet Pal from another shelter just before Thanksgiving, and he had a leg injury that required amputation, but he’s recovered and ready to stretch his remaining legs. Yup, he still loves walks and chasing toys in the yard. He’s a 1-year-old, 50-pound Siberian Husky or Siberian Husky mix. Home ownership required, and he’s not suited for apartment life.

For Whom the Bell Purrs Pet Pal staff rescued Bell while she and her litter of kittens were living outside. The kittens, of course, all found homes right away, but this 1-year-old calico’s still waiting for her purr-ever person. Meet her at Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191, petfoodstpete.com.

Family Cat Stewie’s a little bit of a scaredy-cat, but he’s getting used to people and starting to come out of his shell. He’s a 1-year-old tabby. Meet him and win him over at Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191, petfoodstpete.com.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.