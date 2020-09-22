These Guys Are Ready for Love

Don’t let the grumpy faces fool you – siblings Octavia and Clark are kittens ready for love. Octavia is a beautiful Siamese mix with gorgeous blue eyes; Clark is a handsome boy with white fur and contrasting tabby markings. The pair loves attention and get along with other kitties. Completely vetted and microchipped, Octavia and Clark live in a foster home. Call 727-545-1116 or visit SaveOursStraysinc.com .

