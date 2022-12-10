These Two Cats Need New Homes

She’s not annoyed; instead of calling it “RBF” we call it “Resting Cat Face” and Miss Milo has that look down. At the mature age of 10, she’s happy to let you pet her and scratch her ears all day, but if you can’t, it’s cool… napping’s her sport, and she’s a pro. This 14-pound shorthair kitty is waiting to meet you, Resting Cat Face and all.

Stewie’s new to the shelter, but so far, everyone loves him there. As he comes out of his shell, he’s still timid, but not so shy that he won’t accept pets and love. This 1-year-old shorthaired sweetheart is ready for his forever home.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.