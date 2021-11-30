These Two St. Petersburg Pets Need Homes

We’re Not Lion

Let’s be real: You’ll probably never own a lion (Nor should you – just think of the cat litter bill!) but this little Lionus might just be the cure for what ails you. This one-year-old male tabby has a lion’s heart – and a soft lion mane to go with it!

Well, Bless Her Heart!)

This perfect Southern belle, Dixie, is as sweet as sweet potato pie, and if you make it right, that’s pretty darn sweet. She’s five months old and 27 pounds, and, like the South itself, she needs love but, well, it’s complicated. Call the shelter for details, but do call them, because Dixie really needs someone to love her.

Both pets adoptable at Pet Pal, 405 22nd St. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738.

