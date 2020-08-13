Things to Do: August 13

Need to stretch your legs and get a little fresh air while navigating this new normal? Here are some local events going down where you can still maintain your social distance and explore the scene.

AUGUST: Yappy Hour. Pet-friendly Boulevard Burgers has extended its Saturday Yappy Hour to all month long. The restaurant also hosts a weekly Tacos + Trivia event on Tuesday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Players can win prizes, and score free drafts between rounds. 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Info here.

TUES/THURS/FRI: Sunset Yoga on the Beach. Grab a mat or a towel and join in on Caddy’s complimentary yoga class. All levels are welcome, and can take in views of the Gulf while attempting goddess pose. Remember to socially distance and bring your mask! Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m., 7 p.m. Friday. Free. 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Info here.

SATURDAY: Weim Meet Up. Have a Weimaraner and want to mingle? There’s a meet up happening at Fort DeSoto. Upon arrival, search for a tent with yellow balloons. According to the Facebook event, water will be provided along with a bag of treats. Don’t have a weimaraner? Fort DeSoto has a public dog park, so you can still bring your pooch for a day of fun in the sun. $5 parking. 9 a.m. to noon. August 15. Fort DeSoto Park, 3500 Pinellas Bayway S. Info here.

SATURDAY: Williams Park Summer Market. In a market mood? Pop over to downtown St. Petersburg for a morning market. Over 40 favorite vendors gather every Saturday to sell everything from farm products to plants and herbs. All vendors are sporting masks (don’t forget to bring yours), and hand sanitizing stations are on site. Free admission, bring cash for vendors. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 350 2nd Ave. N. Info here.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Boat-in Movie at John’s Pass. Locals are invited to the sandbar at John’s Pass to watch “Pirates of the Caribbean,” while socially distanced. A boat isn’t required to get in on this screening. You might want to snag a floating cooler for refreshments. Free. 8 p.m. August 15. John’s Pass. Info here.

SUNDAY: Corey Avenue Market. This downsized summer market is back in action with social distancing rules. Spend Sunday exploring local vendors, whether you pop in to window shop or want to make a dent in your bank account. Free admission, bring money for vendors. Every Sunday. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 300-400 blocks Corey Ave. Info here.

TUESDAY: Open Mic. Every Tuesday evening the North End Taphouse hosts an open mic night showcasing the local comedy and musical talents. Just a heads up, North End requests that all comedic material be PG-rated. The Taphouse offers ample outdoor space to ensure social distancing. Free to perform, bring money for liquid courage. 7 to 10 p.m. 2908 ½ Beach Blvd. S. Info here.