Things to Do: August 27

This weekend, live music, meditation and family activities are on the agenda. Remember to bring your clean mask, social distance and be patient as we all learn how to navigate this new normal together.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: OM Love. Divine Energy is inviting locals to a Sound & Breath Meditation Beach Retreat. The three-day retreat will host healing arts practice to help detoxify the soul. After registration, you will receive an itinerary and location details. August 28 to 30. $77. 321-443-5195. divineenergyhealinginc.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Live music. Want to be transported through the power of music to NOLA? Check out Shrimpy’s Blues Bistro on a Friday night. The concept also offers up wild-caught seafood with the flavors of New Orleans. Enjoy a bayfront view, and an extensive selection of craft brews. 6:30 p.m. Every Friday. Shrimpy’s Blues Bistro, 9524 Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach. shrimpysbluesbistro.com.

SATURDAY: Paddleboard Yoga. Test your flexibility – and sense of humor – at Paddle and Pose’s paddleboard yoga class. Expect some spills into the water while working on your core strength. This class is open to all levels, but space is limited. $30 class includes board rental paddle or $15 BYOBoard. August 29. 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. 9980 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. paddleandpose.com.

SATURDAY: Live music. Need a little Vitamin D? Grab some rays and some drinks while enjoying live music by local duo, Carlos & Joe, from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by fellow local musician Danto from 6 to 10 p.m. The Grand Plaza’s restaurant is open for table service only, first come, first served. August 29. Free, bring money for food and drinks. Grand Plaza Beachfront Resort, 5250 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. grandplazaflorida.com.

SUNDAY: Jazz Sundays. Finish off the weekend with some brunch and live music. Le Jazz Trio is serenading diners while they sip mimosas and have their choice at a wide variety of specialty burgers and seafood dishes. Boulevard Burgers also offers 50-cent wings all day on Sunday. The spot is super dog-friendly – feel free to bring Fido for some sunbathing on the covered patio. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Every Sunday. Boulevard Burgers & Taphouse, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. blvdburgers.com.

MONDAY: Unicorn Dreamcatcher. Need to keep your kids busy at home? Gulfport Public Library invites children in grades K-7 for virtual craft time. This week, you can tune in to make unicorn dreamcatchers. The library is providing kits for pickup (while supplies last) on Friday, 8/28 at 10 a.m. Visit the library’s Facebook event page for Zoom links and passwords to join. Free. August 31. 4 to 5 p.m. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport, 727-893-1134. GulfportLibraryFL on Facebook.

TUESDAY: Full Corn Moon Beach Yoga. Moon Landing Yoga is hosting a class near bathroom pavilion at the waterfront park. All levels are welcome to explore their inner yogi. Moon Landing Yoga invites participants to bring water, a beach towel and an open mind and heart. Masks are recommended. Just a heads up, the class will be canceled if raining. Free. September 1. 8 p.m. Gulfport Beach. MoonLandingYoga on Facebook.

THURSDAY: Sunset Trivia. Want to test your knowledge while drinking in some sunset views and cocktails? Slide by Caddy’s for free trivia and a chance to win some prizes with the family. The joint has eats for both land and sea lovers. Free. Every Thursday throughout September. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. caddys.com.