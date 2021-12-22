Things to do on New Year’s Eve on St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach has everything you need for a spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration. With various resorts hosting parties, several displays of fireworks and top-tier restaurants, spend your last moments of 2021 and first hours of 2022 on the beach that Tripadvisor named, the best beach in the nation.

St. Pete Beach’s most iconic resort, The Don CeSar, will host a New Year’s Eve party with live music, entertainment, drinks, food, table service and a destination location. More info.

The Bellwether Beach Resort brings the festivities with a fabulous fireworks show, a DJ, a dessert bar and a midnight toast. For $99 per person, you can experience the flashing fireworks from the eleventh story of the resort, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The Postcard Inn puts on a free New Year’s event . Hosted by singer and DJ LoLo Mayhew, the party begins at 7 p.m., fireworks pop off at 8 p.m. and best of all, you can ice skate! The 2,000 sq. ft ice skating rink is open at the PCI from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.

The TradeWinds toasts to a funky night with live music with Motel Funk. Hop over to the buffet-style shindig and gather your best friends in your best garb, because the photo booth is open from 8:30-11:45 p.m. The balloon drops when the clock hits midnight.

CannaCulture and 420 studio are also clocking in guests for the Hempy New Year’s celebration. Hosted at the Centre, this fete has everything you need for a relaxed NYE party.