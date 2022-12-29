Things to Do Going Into the New Year

Thursday, December 29

Yoga in Sunken Gardens End the year of 2022 with some realigning and strength through yoga. Join Vandana Dillon of Awaken 2 Yoga for a yoga class in St. Pete’s beautiful Sunken Gardens. Enjoy the botanical oasis while you spend the morning practicing yoga. The purchase of tickets for this class also allows customers all day admissions to the gardens to explore. Stay prepared by bringing a mat, a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, and bug spray. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. $18-20. 727-551-3102, stpete.org

Food Pantry Donations Everyone deserves enough food during the holidays, so lend a hand to those in need. Donate canned goods and other nonperishables to the Gulfport Senior Center’s food pantry. Need a little help? Call to register so you can get involved in receiving from the food pantry. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 727-893-5657

Early New Year’s Celebration Make a toast to the new year with your neighbors and friends. It is the perfect time mix and mingle with other Seminole residents and talk about your new year’s resolutions as well as future plans. Freedom Square of Seminole, 7800 Liberty Lane, Seminole. 2:30 p.m. 727-475-4123, freedomsquarefl.com

Friday, December 30

Let’s Eat! Join or volunteer with Yes Chef Village as they host a “village supper” for Gulfport and St. Pete children and low-income families. The intention is to bring nutrient-rich meals to families who don’t have these options in their everyday lives. Families have the choice to pay what they can for the meals, pay it forward, or pay nothing. The menu includes a mandarin and chestnut salad, sweet potato shepherd’s pie, orange sorbet, hibiscus tea, and lemon/lime water. Red Feather Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. yeschefvillage.wordpress.com

Saturday, December 31

Taco ‘Bout a New Year’s Party Kick off your new year with an open bar, champagne toasts, and surf-and-turf tacos. An hour of an house margs, cocktails, and wine followed by lobster and tenderloin tacos sounds like the perfect new year’s party. Spend the rest of the night dancing your heart out as you celebrate with friends. Taco My Love, 400 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m-1 a.m. $15-45. 727-498-6646, eventbrite.com

Swingin’ the New Year Dance the night away at this live music and dancing celebration party. Enjoy the arrangements of snacks, drinks, a photo booth, live music, and dance performances. Anyone of any age may join and you can get some swing dance lessons the hour before the party, too! Don’t forget that it’s highly encouraged to wear new year and vintage attire. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $40-50. newyearswing.com

NYE on the Pier Who doesn’t want musical entertainment, food, lawn games, and champagne for their last night of 2022? Enjoy live music from DJ Lawmaker on their main stage. Let the crazy LED lights, walls, and a giant disco ball brighten your night. Try some food from vendors such as Maggie on the Move, Main Street Boys, St. Pete Concessions – to name a few. Wait up for the fireworks at the end of the party, too! Spa Beach Park, 615 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. nyestpete.com

New Year Dance for a Cause Check out this New Year’s Eve party where you dance for a good cause. The night starts off with an open movement circle then intention setting for the new year. Later the dancing begins with local DJs bringing feel-good dance beats, then sacred fire and drumming performances. This party allows you to express yourself through movement, meditation, and dance. Bring your own booze, and no glass cups allowed for the fellow barefoot friends. Portions of the proceeds will go toward hurricane relief and a local animal rescue center called Compassion Kind. The Movement Sanctuary, 910 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-3 a.m. $25-30. eventbrite.com

Early Sunday, January 1

Fireworks by the Pier Start your new year with 20 minutes worth of brightly colored fireworks. Join the city of St. Petersburg as they present their annual fireworks show downtown. Spectators can enjoy the show at the St. Pete Pier as well as along the downtown waterfront parks since the fireworks will be launched from Vinoy Park. 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg. 12 a.m. stpetepier.org

Beach Fireworks Now what’s more Florida than celebrating the new year outside on the beach! Hang out with your friends and bring your family along to ring in the new year by watching the dazzling firework show brought to you by the city of Treasure Island. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 12 a.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org