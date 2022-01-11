The Legend: DF – dog-friendly V – vegan options available MR – masks required SD – social distancing protocols observed. VT-Virtual

Saturday, January 15

No One Parties like a Pirate, but landlubbers can get pretty close with an interactive cocktail experience featuring the Pirates of Treasure Island. This four-part interactive song and dance mixes strong pours with seaside entertainment from the city’s shanty singers. 290 107th Ave., Treasure Island. 6-7:30 p.m. $50 eventbrite.com

Tuesday, January 18

Studio Time Artists and creators can make the Suntan Art Center their personal art spot each Tuesday. The center opens its studio space and supplies to all who need a cooperative artist zone. Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 1-4 p.m. $5. suntanart.org

Thursday, January 20

Grab a Chair Make yoga a Thursday ritual at this weekly chair yoga class. Chair yoga is gentle and open to all levels. Happy stretching! Hibiscus Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. mysouthpasadena.com

Bingo! The Treasure Islettes Bingo returns to weekly games. In addition to the thrill of the game, enjoy free drinks, a snack bar, and cash prizes. Treasure Island Community Center, 1 Park Place & 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6:30 p.m., pre-game; 7:30 p.m., game. 727-270-3178

Crab Out The first of four days of crab legs, peel and eat shrimp, buckets of Cajun fish and more at the 40th Annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival calls your name. Seafood addicts and onlookers can explore John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk in search of fresh seafood, live music, and sea-friendly vendors and artists. John’s Pass, 12902 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. 3-7 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov

Take Off Kite or no kite, come be amazed by dragons, spaceships, sea creatures, and other kites soaring through the sky. Weather permitting, kites will fill the skies at the Treasure Island Kite Festival. Sponsored by Windworks from John’s Pass in Madeira Beach, the fest features music, silent auctions, and hourly raffles, too. 10700 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. mytreasureisland.org