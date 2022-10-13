Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20

Through September 24

Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000

Friday, October 14

Meet Murder Mystery Novelist Tamara Lush in the height of her season, October. You may know her as Tara Lush from her cozy coffee murderous novels such as “Grounds for Murder” and “Cold Brew Corpse,” and on Friday, get acquainted with her and her latest book, “Live and Let Grind.” Afterwards, enjoy a reading from the author herself, and bring (or buy) your own reads for a signing. Registration includes the first book in the Coffee Lover’s Mystery series “Grounds for Murder.” Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 7-9 p.m. Free; books available. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

Friday, October 14 – Saturday, October 15

The Female Gaze Things are getting a little sexy and a little creepy this October as Mize Gallery hosts the work of St. Petersburg artists Perry deVick and Summer Elaine Hue in The Female Gaze. “This show will play on the concept of the female gaze by taking it from a sexual context and turning it toward Halloween,” Mize wrote in a press release. The show features more than 60 brand-new pieces and installation elements, the subjects of which include witches, familiars, and tools of the occult. MIZE Gallery, 689 Dr. MLK Jr St. N., St. Pete. 7 p.m. chadmize.com/exhibits.html

Saturday, October 15

Black and White Art Exhibit Life isn’t always black and white, but the art work at Five Deuces Galleria is. See this black-, white-, and grey-inspired exhibit from local artists such as Jeff Giles and Terry Scopelliti. The content ranges from flailing barbies and posing pop icons. Come to Saturday’s opening night to meet the artists, but see it on display until Nov. 1. Five Deuces Galleria, 222 22nd St. S., St. Pete. 5-9 p.m. fivedeucesgalleria.com

VW Bash on the Beach Let’s get groovy. The 11th annual VW Beach Bash invites all areas Bugs and Volkswagens to show their stuff by the beach. Come check out these (some glossy, some with a more vintage charm) punch buggies and shop an outdoor market. Gulf Beaches Historical Society, 115 10th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. happeningnext.com/event/vw-beach-bash-eid3a09csa450

Get Lei’ed Post Hurricane Ian, who couldn’t use a little fun? Enjoy island dishes, wear your best tropical gear (just a lei is acceptable, per Florida rule) and frequent the fruity drink bar for the Gulfport Gets Lei’d Island Party. Gulfport Lions Club, 4630 – Tifton Drive S., Gulfport. 6-10 p.m. $15, advance; $20, cash at door. gulfportlionsclub.com

Haunted Paddle It’s slowly getting closer to Halloween, and Good Vibes Kayak Rentals dares you to celebrate with a night paddle through Masters Bayou. Check in at 6:30 p.m. for a costume contest at 7 p.m. — preferably a costume you don’t mind getting wet! You may just win the grand prize gift card. Then, enjoy a haunted – yet guided, probably not by ghosts – paddle through the mangroves from 7:30-9 p.m. There will be Halloween-themed drinks after. Book your spot now as kayak rentals are limited. Call and reserve to find the haunted location. 6:30 p.m. $35-90. 727-565-6421.

Sunday, October 16

Telling Stories with Nan Colton Local storyteller Nan Colton will bring LIFE Magazine photographer Margaret Bourke-White to life with a Sunday matinee. Bourke-White was one of LIFE Magazine’s original four staff photographers and spent her career seeing the world – and many historical events – through her camera lens. Among other things, the photographer is known for documenting Nazi concentration camps after they were liberated in the spring of 1945. Though Bourke-White died in 1971, she’s remembered as one of the greats. Watch Colton embody her on the stage. Proceeds support the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. $25. 727-893-1244

Tuesday, October 18

Attend a Lifelong Learning Celebration, designed to give people a chance to continue learning. Eric Deggan, NPR’s full-time TV critic, will host a discussion on “The Future of TV, Social Media and Objective Truth in the Modern World.” Afterwards, attendees can meet a group of OLLI instructors and join a drum circle. Get creative at the drop-in art table facilitated by local artist and OLLI instructor Rea Nurmi. To end the afternoon, enjoy a screening of the National Theatre Live performance of “The Book of Dust”. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Pete. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 727-394-6214

Wednesday, October 19

Deadly Words Poets, poetry lovers, and fans of Jack Kerouac, attend a Dead Poets Society reading with live (get it?) jazz. Attendees may come and read works from artists who have died. If you're feeling extra inspired, there will be a table with writing prompts to stir the creative juices. This is a fundraising event for the nonprofit literary group, The Friends of Jack Kerouac. The Studio @620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 6 p.m. $10 thestudioat620.org/events

CASA Opening It's the Grand Opening of the Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas! The Center makes Pinellas County history as Florida's first Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center is part of a best-practice public health and safety model endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice. It will bring services and resources to Pinellas-based survivors and their children so that they can move on with healthy, happy lives. Celebrate this part of history and meet the community with a friendly grand opening reception. CASA Pinellas, 1011 1st Ave. N., St. Pete. 3 p.m. casapinellas.org

Thursday, October 20

Master the Screen What’s the point of having the electronic world at your fingertips if you can’t figure out how to organize your apps or upgrade your storage? Learn the basics and find iPhone/iPad help in a safe space. Held on the third Thursday of the month. Reservations required. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1000